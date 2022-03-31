SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cold front to bring rain/storms today, sunshine for the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will sweep through the Lowcountry today bringing showers, storms and a lot of wind. One or two showers are possible this morning but the first half of the day will definitely be the driest half. Showers and storms will increase this afternoon with a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today. The timing for the best chance of strong storms will be from Noon through 7PM. The rain will come to a quick end this evening with dry weather moving in for the rest of the week. It will be a little cooler tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s. We expect a sunny sky on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. It will be sunny and cool Saturday morning for the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run. A few clouds may increase Saturday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday with upper 70s on Sunday. Our next rain chance will head our way toward the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly PM Rain/Storms. Windy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 31-year-old...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Windy With Showers & Thunderstorms Thursday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast