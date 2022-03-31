Cold front to bring rain/storms today, sunshine for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will sweep through the Lowcountry today bringing showers, storms and a lot of wind. One or two showers are possible this morning but the first half of the day will definitely be the driest half. Showers and storms will increase this afternoon with a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today. The timing for the best chance of strong storms will be from Noon through 7PM. The rain will come to a quick end this evening with dry weather moving in for the rest of the week. It will be a little cooler tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s. We expect a sunny sky on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. It will be sunny and cool Saturday morning for the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run. A few clouds may increase Saturday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday with upper 70s on Sunday. Our next rain chance will head our way toward the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Mainly PM Rain/Storms. Windy. High 78.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79.

