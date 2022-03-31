Colleton County pushes ‘TNR’ as solution to feral cat problem

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a problem hitting South Carolina, and Colleton County seems to be in the thick of it. There are too many cats, specifically ones not neutered or spayed.

Colleton County Animal Services has been trying to fight the problem as hundreds of cats roam the streets. Because they aren’t sterilized, they are reproducing at an extremely high rate too fast for the shelter to control.

The solution, Animal Services Director Laura Clark says, is “TNR.” That stands for “trap, neuter, and release.”

The concept includes trapping cats, bringing them to animal shelters or vet clinics, testing them for diseases, vaccinating them, neutering them and releasing them into the environment they originally came from.

Animal services says they often notch the top of the cat’s ear, so it’s easily recognizable that those cats are fixed.

Clark says research shows TNR is the most effective way to control the issue of overpopulating feral cats.

Friends of Colleton County Animal shelter is helping people financially fix the issue by charging $10 to get a cat spayed or neutered.

“Offer them services to help get the cats fixed, maybe reducing the number of cats they have and make sure they’re not the source of the problem by putting food outside to have an easy source for food,” Clark says.

Clark says three main issues seem to be leading the problem of feral cats in this area: Dumping cats, hoarding them, and feeding but not sterilizing the cats.

