SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County pushes ‘TNR’ as solution to feral cat problem

Colleton County Animal Services has been trying to fight the problem as hundreds of cats roam...
Colleton County Animal Services has been trying to fight the problem as hundreds of cats roam the streets.(Storyblocks)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a problem hitting South Carolina, and Colleton County seems to be in the thick of it. There are too many cats, specifically ones not neutered or spayed.

Colleton County Animal Services has been trying to fight the problem as hundreds of cats roam the streets. Because they aren’t sterilized, they are reproducing at an extremely high rate too fast for the shelter to control.

The solution, Animal Services Director Laura Clark says, is “TNR.” That stands for “trap, neuter, and release.”

The concept includes trapping cats, bringing them to animal shelters or vet clinics, testing them for diseases, vaccinating them, neutering them and releasing them into the environment they originally came from.

Animal services says they often notch the top of the cat’s ear, so it’s easily recognizable that those cats are fixed.

Clark says research shows TNR is the most effective way to control the issue of overpopulating feral cats.

Friends of Colleton County Animal shelter is helping people financially fix the issue by charging $10 to get a cat spayed or neutered.

“Offer them services to help get the cats fixed, maybe reducing the number of cats they have and make sure they’re not the source of the problem by putting food outside to have an easy source for food,” Clark says.

Clark says three main issues seem to be leading the problem of feral cats in this area: Dumping cats, hoarding them, and feeding but not sterilizing the cats.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Buses lined up near Tanglewood Middle School after a shooting.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of student shot at Greenville County middle school releases statement
K-9 officers from around South Carolina are getting recertified in Mount Pleasant. Here, a K-9...
Mount Pleasant Police hosting statewide K-9 officer recertification
South Carolina lawmakers have less than two months left to pass one of the highest-profile...
SC House committee to hear public comment on medical marijuana bill Monday in Columbia
Both the CDC and the SCDHEC recommend a second booster for certain groups, as of this week.
‘We’re in a very good situation’: Health experts weigh in on new COVID-19 booster guidance