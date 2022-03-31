Cooper River Bridge run accepting registrations at expo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run is just around the corner, and race events kick off Thursday.

The bridge run expo is open Thursday and Friday at the Charleston Area Convention Center. Bridge run officials say unless you’ve had your packet mailed to you, you’ll need to get it from the Expo.

The packets will include a number, a computer timing chip, a shirt, free items from event sponsors, and any last-minute information before Saturday.

The expo will be open Thursday, March 31st from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday, April 1st from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be about 200 vendors throughout the convention center selling merchandise and giving away free gifts.

The Race Director, Irv Batten, says he’s thrilled to have the race back on its regular schedule. Since the start of the pandemic, the race was virtual, then in 2021, the race was pushed back to September.

There will no longer be any covid protocols in place, but runners can still wear a mask if they’d like.

“It’s the 45th bridge run and you know there’s still open spots so come on and join us and have some fun with you know 25,000 of your friends running over the bridge,” Batten says.

Bridge Run officials say all you need is your ID if you’re looking to sign up at the expo.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.