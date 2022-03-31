SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cooper River Bridge run accepting registrations at expo

The bridge run expo is open Thursday and Friday at the Charleston Area Convention Center.
The bridge run expo is open Thursday and Friday at the Charleston Area Convention Center.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run is just around the corner, and race events kick off Thursday.

The bridge run expo is open Thursday and Friday at the Charleston Area Convention Center. Bridge run officials say unless you’ve had your packet mailed to you, you’ll need to get it from the Expo.

The packets will include a number, a computer timing chip, a shirt, free items from event sponsors, and any last-minute information before Saturday.

The expo will be open Thursday, March 31st from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Friday, April 1st from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

There will be about 200 vendors throughout the convention center selling merchandise and giving away free gifts.

The Race Director, Irv Batten, says he’s thrilled to have the race back on its regular schedule. Since the start of the pandemic, the race was virtual, then in 2021, the race was pushed back to September.

There will no longer be any covid protocols in place, but runners can still wear a mask if they’d like.

“It’s the 45th bridge run and you know there’s still open spots so come on and join us and have some fun with you know 25,000 of your friends running over the bridge,” Batten says.

Bridge Run officials say all you need is your ID if you’re looking to sign up at the expo.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 31-year-old...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cooper River Bridge run accepting registrations at expo
South Carolina Stingrays hockey
Turnbull’s First Goal Provides OT Winner for Stingrays
Coastal Carolina baseball
Long Ball Dooms Chants in Road Loss at Wake Forest
VIDEO: Bridge Run Expo Starts Tomorrow
VIDEO: Bridge Run Expo Starts Tomorrow