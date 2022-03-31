SC Lottery
I-26 westbound near Meeting Street closed following fatal crash

A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning.(SC Dept. of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 near mile marker 216 Thursday morning.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. Thursday morning when a motorcycle hit the rear of a vehicle that was disabled in the roadway.

Lee says the driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Traffic cameras in the area showed lanes were still blocked and traffic was being rerouted off the interstate as of 5:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

