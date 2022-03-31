Downed tree blamed for power outages in Mount Pleasant
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are working to restore power to a neighborhood in the Mount Pleasant area after gusty winds toppled an oak tree.
As of 3 p.m., Dominion Energy reported approximately 70 people were without power in the Old Village area. Another 94 outages were being reported in the Hanahan area, but the immediate cause of that outage was not known.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said winds will remain gusty throughout Thursday afternoon.
A tornado watch is in effect for Williamsburg, Georgetown and Orangeburg Counties, along with other counties across the state, until 8 p.m.
