Downed tree blamed for power outages in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are working to restore power to a neighborhood in the Mount Pleasant area after gusty winds toppled an oak tree.

As of 3 p.m., Dominion Energy reported approximately 70 people were without power in the Old Village area. Another 94 outages were being reported in the Hanahan area, but the immediate cause of that outage was not known.

Giant live oak tree down on live oak tree Road in the old village of Mount Pleasant. Also some power outages because of this according to @DominionEnergy . Winds will remain gusty throughout the afternoon. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/gwGlCJnaVn — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) March 31, 2022

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said winds will remain gusty throughout Thursday afternoon.

A tornado watch is in effect for Williamsburg, Georgetown and Orangeburg Counties, along with other counties across the state, until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.