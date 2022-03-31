FIRST ALERT: Accident closes all lanes on University Boulevard

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says all lanes on University Boulevard at Shadow Lane are closed while they provide care to the victims of a crash.

The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:23 p.m.

No official word yet on the condition of the victims.

Firefighters say they are moving them to ambulances.

University Blvd & Shadow Ln. - traffic accident. 2 lanes closed while @NCFDSC provides care to patients. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/RRQKPFbpjE — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) March 31, 2022

