FIRST ALERT: Accident closes all lanes on University Boulevard

The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:23 p.m.
The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:23 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says all lanes on University Boulevard at Shadow Lane are closed while they provide care to the victims of a crash.

The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:23 p.m.

No official word yet on the condition of the victims.

Firefighters say they are moving them to ambulances.

