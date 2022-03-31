FIRST ALERT: Accident closes all lanes on University Boulevard
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says all lanes on University Boulevard at Shadow Lane are closed while they provide care to the victims of a crash.
The department first tweeted about the incident at 3:23 p.m.
No official word yet on the condition of the victims.
Firefighters say they are moving them to ambulances.
University Blvd & Shadow Ln. - traffic accident. 2 lanes closed while @NCFDSC provides care to patients. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/RRQKPFbpjE— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) March 31, 2022
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.