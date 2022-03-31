FIRST ALERT: A few strong to severe storms are possible through this evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front will sweep through the Lowcountry today bringing showers, storms and a lot of wind. A line of showers and storms will move through through 8PM. Any storm could contain damaging winds and an isolated tornado is possible. Gusts up to 40-60 mph are possible, especially as the front crosses the area this evening. The rain will come to a quick end this evening with dry weather moving in for the rest of the week. It will be a little cooler tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s. We expect a sunny sky on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. It will be sunny and cool Saturday morning for the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run. A few clouds may increase Saturday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Saturday with upper 70s on Sunday. Our next rain chance will head our way toward the middle of next week.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT: Rain & Storms Before 8 PM, Windy. Becoming Partly Cloudy Overnight. Evening Temperatures in the 60s, Falling into the Low 50s Overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 51.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 74, Low 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78, Low 52.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 58.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms Likely. High 79, Low 65.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.