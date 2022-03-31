FIRST ALERT: Tornado watch in effect for Williamsburg, Georgetown Counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for multiple counties in the state because of the chance of severe weather later Thursday.

The watch is in effect for Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties in the Lowcountry until 8 p.m.

The watch also includes Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Marlboro and Sumter Counties.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and a few thunderstorms may become strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

