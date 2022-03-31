SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fishing boat manufacturer expanding Dorchester County operations

A Dorchester County-based maker of saltwater fishing boats announced plans to expand its...
A Dorchester County-based maker of saltwater fishing boats announced plans to expand its operations.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County-based maker of saltwater fishing boats announced plans to expand its operations.

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing announced the $8 million investment at its Summerville location would create 75 jobs.

“Our organization has grown tremendously since 2012,” Sportsman Boats President Tommy Hancock said. “A big part of that success has been made possible by the support of Dorchester County and the world-class labor force available in this area. We have a great future ahead of us for our brand, our family of employees and our manufacturing facility. Our expansion sets that plan in motion and further solidifies our future.”

The expansion plans include a 75,000-square-foot building to accommodate the manufacturing of small fiberglass parts and powder coating. Additionally, the company plans to build new parking for employees and the company’s transportation fleet.

Sportsman Boats was founded in 2012 and produces center console saltwater fishing boats. The expansion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 31-year-old...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

James Edward Bell faces two counts of ill-treatment of animals and two counts of failure to...
GRAPHIC: Man charged after decomposed dogs found in trailer
The city of North Charleston is asking people to chime in on a new flag design.
North Charleston asking for input on new city flag
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston seeking input on new flag design
The city of Charleston is offering special parking rates for participants in Saturday’s Cooper...
City of Charleston offering special garage parking rates for Bridge Run participants