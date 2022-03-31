Fishing boat manufacturer expanding Dorchester County operations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County-based maker of saltwater fishing boats announced plans to expand its operations.

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing announced the $8 million investment at its Summerville location would create 75 jobs.

“Our organization has grown tremendously since 2012,” Sportsman Boats President Tommy Hancock said. “A big part of that success has been made possible by the support of Dorchester County and the world-class labor force available in this area. We have a great future ahead of us for our brand, our family of employees and our manufacturing facility. Our expansion sets that plan in motion and further solidifies our future.”

The expansion plans include a 75,000-square-foot building to accommodate the manufacturing of small fiberglass parts and powder coating. Additionally, the company plans to build new parking for employees and the company’s transportation fleet.

Sportsman Boats was founded in 2012 and produces center console saltwater fishing boats. The expansion is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

