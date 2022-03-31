Four home games; Trip to NC State featured on 2022 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern football will return to the gridiron in 2022 with four home games and a road trip to face an ACC opponent, the Buccaneers announced Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with the Big South unveiling its slate of league contests.

TWO VERSUS THE SOCON

The two home non-conference opponents both come from the same league, the Southern Conference. The 2022 slate kicks off Sept. 3 when the Bucs play host to Western Carolina in the first meeting in program history with the Catamounts. It will be the 32nd consecutive season in which Charleston Southern will face at least one new opponent.

The close of the non-conference calendar comes at the end of the month, as CSU will play host to the other purple squad from the SoCon, an in-state clash against Furman Sept. 24. It will be just the second time the two Palmetto State foes square off, as they kicked off the Denson era in Greenville Aug. 31, 2019.

HOME AGAINST THE BIG SOUTH

A more compact league schedule, after some offseason departures, features each school playing six total games with the Bucs set to play host to two. Charleston Southern will welcome Gardner-Webb (Oct. 22) and Robert Morris (Nov. 5) to town.

Last fall’s contest at Gardner-Webb was a 32-24 double-overtime victory for the Buccaneers, as CSU outlasted the Runnin’ Bulldogs in the conference finale during the first double-overtime game for the program under Denson’s guidance.

Charleston Southern will cap its 2022 home schedule as the calendar flips to November by playing host to the Colonials of Robert Morris. The last time the two programs met in the Holy City was a 27-14 victory for the Buccaneers.

ROAD VERSUS THE ACC

The Bucs will play their first road contest of the 2022 campaign in Raleigh, North Carolina, against North Carolina State Sept. 10 in the first meeting with the Wolfpack in program history. NC State earned a spot in the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl versus UCLA but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Bruins. NCSU finished 9-3 overall and 6-2 in league play and was slotted No. 19 by the AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 20 by the Associated Press in the final FBS rankings.

BACK-TO-BACK AWAY GAMES, PART I

The following week, Sept. 17, Charleston Southern heads to the Bluegrass State to meet Eastern Kentucky in another first-time clash. The Colonels are members of the recently-formed ASUN football conference, finishing 7-4 this past fall with a 4-2 league record. They capped their season with a 39-31 double-overtime win against Jacksonville State in the Opportunity Bowl.

BACK-TO-BACK AWAY GAMES, PART II

After a bye week, the Big South calendar opens with consecutive road trips for the Buccaneers to start October. CSU will head to Buies Creek, North Carolina, for the league opener at Campbell Oct. 8. The Bucs prevailed 27-14 in last season’s tilt at home, staying perfect in the all-time series.

Charleston Southern will then make its longest journey of the year, traveling to Smithfield, Rhode Island, Oct. 15 for a contest at Bryant. The Bulldogs have joined the Big South as associate, football-only members for the 2022 season. They compiled a 7-4 record last fall, including 5-2 in the Northeast Conference, their best league finish in school history and tying for the second-most total wins ever. It marks the first time the two sides will meet on the gridiron.

FAMILIAR BUT NO MORE LEAGUE FOE

The next road game will close the month, as Oct. 29 will take the Bucs to Kennesaw, Georgia, against Kennesaw State. The Owls, long-time members of the Big South, have transitioned to the ASUN for football starting in 2022, after earning a league title and berth in the FCS Playoffs. KSU reached the second round, falling at No. 7 ETSU by a single point, 32-31, to end its season with an 11-2 ledger and No. 11/10 national rankings by STATS Perform and the AFCA, respectively.

CLOSING THE ROAD SCHEDULE

CSU’s final away game of 2022 will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina, against North Carolina A&T, Nov. 12. The two conference rivals met in Charleston Southern’s home finale last fall and the Buccaneers are still seeking their first victory in the series which began in 2019. That Sept. 14, 2019, meeting was the first home game under Denson’s tutelage.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW

Kickoff times for all 10 games as well as ticket information for the four home contests will be announced as they become available. Stay tuned to the program’s social media platforms for further details.

2022 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 – Western Carolina

Sept. 10 – at North Carolina State

Sept. 17 – at Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 24 – Furman

Oct. 1 – BYE

Oct. 8 – at Campbell*

Oct. 15 – at Bryant*

Oct. 22 – Gardner-Webb*

Oct. 29 – at Kennesaw State

Nov. 5 – Robert Morris*

Nov. 12 – at North Carolina A&T*

Nov. 19 – BYE

Home games in bold played at Buccaneer Field

* - Big South game

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.