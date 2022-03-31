Graham to vote against Jackson nomination to the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday he opposes the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Graham released the following statement on Jackson:

I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court. My decision is based upon her record of judicial activism, flawed sentencing methodology regarding child pornography cases, and a belief that Judge Jackson will not be deterred by the plain meaning of the law when it comes to liberal causes. I find Judge Jackson to be a person of exceptionally good character, respected by her peers, and someone who has worked hard to achieve her current position. However, her record is overwhelming in its lack of a steady judicial philosophy and a tendency to achieve outcomes in spite of what the law requires or common sense would dictate. After a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left.

Graham said Jackson has “taken off the table two sentencing enhancement factors” he considers “vital to deter the explosion of child pornography on the internet.”

Sentencing enhancement rules allow judges to impose stricter sentences in certain conditions.

“Judge Jackson will not enhance the sentence of a child pornographer based on the volume of material possessed. She will not enhance a sentence based on the perpetrator’s use of a computer,” Graham said. “These decisions destroy deterrence in this area and show a lack of appreciation for how the internet has become the venue of choice for child pornographers.”

Graham also addressed the fact that Jackson represented detainees of Guantanamo Bay, saying his problem with her is not that she represented them, but that she “exhibited an activist zeal in how she characterized the detainees and called the Bush Administration ‘war criminals’ in legal briefs,” something he calls “the language of the left.”

“Judge Jackson also advocated for ending Law of War indefinite detention of enemy combatants,” Graham said. “Without this tool, many enemy combatants captured on the battlefield would be released from custody and return to the fight.”

Graham also cited Jackson’s “activism” on the bench, saying, “No one wants a judge who ignores the law to achieve personal ends.”

Graham said the DC Circuit Court reversed Jackson’s decision in an immigration case that the Trump Administration’s discretion in expediting the removal of illegal immigrants was “arbitrary and capricious.”

“My Democratic colleagues often note the historic nature of Judge Jackson’s nomination as she would be the first African American female to serve on the Supreme Court,” Graham said. “I support the idea of making the Court more like America. However, the people celebrating this nomination are the same people who filibustered and blocked President George W. Bush’s nominee Janice Rogers Brown, an African American member the California Supreme Court, to the District of Columbia Court of Appeals for two years. It speaks volumes about their true desire. The true goal of Democrats is to make the Court liberal, not diverse.”

Graham called Jackson’s hearing “challenging and informative, the nature of which you would expect for a lifetime appointment.”

Graham publicly supported one of the other contenders for the nomination, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs from South Carolina, whom he called a “well-respected African American District Court Judge,” who he said is “admired by all” in the state.

“When her name was mentioned as a potential nominee, the Radical Left declared war on her nomination and gave their full support to Judge Jackson,” Graham said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that Judge Childs would have been a reliable vote for the liberal bloc of the Court, but I do believe that she possesses the open mind and balance that all Americans are looking for. She would have received a strong bipartisan vote in the Senate.”

Graham, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the only three Republicans to vote to confirm Jackson on the appeals court in 2021.

Collins said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring Jackson will rise to the high court.

Collins’ support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie vote to confirm Jackson.

It’s expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t said how she’ll vote.

Collins said Jackson has “the experience, qualifications and integrity” to serve on the Supreme Court.

