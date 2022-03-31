GRAPHIC: Man charged after decomposed dogs found in trailer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant investigators say a man faces criminal charges after a grisly discovery inside a trailer in Mount Pleasant.

James Edward Bell, 43, is charged with two counts of ill-treatment of animals and two counts of failure to bury or improper burying of an animal, according to Charleston County jail records.

Police responded to a property on North Highway 17 on Feb. 16 to a report of dead dogs found in a trailer.

An incident report states a woman who owns the property where the trailer was located said she evicted the trailer’s owner three weeks earlier because she was selling the property. She told police she gave him until Feb. 14 to remove the trailer, but that he did not do so.

The property owner told police she left the door of the trailer open on the evening of Feb. 15 and said she believed there were at least three dogs in the trailer and two had been dead for at least a year.

Because of the eviction, the owner of the trailer was not allowed to come back onto the property unless approved by her in advance to remove the trailer, the report states.

Police say they found trash everywhere leading to the door of the trailer and detected “a distinct decomposing smell coming from the trailer.” They found a badly decomposed dog under a blanket in the bathroom and found a second badly decomposed dog under a mound of Mountain Dew bottles in the closet, the report states.

Investigators called in animal control officers to assist in the investigation, the report states.

A judge set bond at $465 on each charge, for a total of $1,860, jail records state.

