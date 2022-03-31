Mount Pleasant Police hosting statewide K-9 officer recertification

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police departments from across the state are undergoing their recertification for their K-9 programs in the Lowcountry.

The training covers narcotics and explosives searches along with apprehension.

All law enforcement K-9 officers and their handlers have to undergo the process every year.

“It just shows biggest thing is having the control over that dog making sure that dog is listening to that handler,” Mount Pleasant Police Officer Andrew Scott said. “It isn’t just going out there and not listening when it needs to a lot of these scenarios are made for to stress out these dogs, we go above and beyond adding, you know smoke and a lot of music and just a bunch of chaos. That way when they get in the street, it’s they can be able to handle it.”

If the handler and the K-9 do not pass the recertification process they have to wait until they can take the test again.

