North Charleston asking for input on new city flag

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston is asking people to chime in on a new flag design.

The city released 10 different designs and now they’re asking for input through a survey to determine the new design.

City officials say feedback will assist and further refine the design of the new flag.

Those interested can go here to provide feedback.

