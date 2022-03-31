North Charleston asking for input on new city flag
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston is asking people to chime in on a new flag design.
The city released 10 different designs and now they’re asking for input through a survey to determine the new design.
City officials say feedback will assist and further refine the design of the new flag.
Those interested can go here to provide feedback.
