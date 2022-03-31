SC Lottery
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel

Police said a runaway girl died in Mississippi. (Source: WALA)
By Brendan Kirby and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA/Gray News) - A 13-year-old girl has died in a Mississippi-area hospital after being reported as a runaway from Alabama earlier this month.

WALA reports the Mobile Police Department first reported Keyanna Sylvester as a runaway on March 21. She was then found unresponsive in a motel room in D’Iberville, Mississippi, on March 24, according to D’Iberville Police Capt. Jason King.

Sylvester was taken to the hospital but later died, according to police.

The 13-year-old spent time in Ocean Springs and Moss Point, Mississippi, according to reports.

King said it was too early in the investigation to decide whether foul play was involved in the girl’s death.

“We’re making sure we’re careful about not saying whether it’s criminal or not criminal,” he said.

King also said police are waiting for a report by the medical examiner.

“This hurts me real bad because Keyanna was my baby,” said neighbor Alexie Thames. “You all need to help find whoever did this to my baby. "

Anyone with further information on this case was urged to contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

