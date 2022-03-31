SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Puppy who lost his leg after a horse stepped on him is up for adoption

A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.
A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A puppy who had to have his leg amputated after he was stepped on by a horse is up for adoption, according to an Ohio animal shelter.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue in New Philadelphia, Ohio, said the five and a half week old border collie mix, who’s name is Happy, was injured March 27 after a horse stepped on him and broke his left front leg.

The shelter said the veterinarian was unable to repair his leg, and had it amputated instead.

Happy will be up for adoption soon, according to the shelter.

For more information on the shelter, or to adopt Happy or one of the shelter’s other animals, you can visit From Heaven to Earth Rescue’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

With few resources available for homeless women, one Lowcountry group is dealing with the...
Transitional house for homeless women to shut down, underscoring need for resources
Buses lined up near Tanglewood Middle School after a shooting.
Suspect in custody after student shot at Greenville County school
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic...
Biden's push to lower gas prices and inflation woes
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage