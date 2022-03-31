SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’

Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and that he kicked out the initial driver and led deputies in a chase which ended with the vehicle in a ditch.(BCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 27-year-old man was arrested following a high speed chase in Berkeley County in which speeds reached speeds of 120 mph.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Gage Plourde with failure to stop for blue lights.

Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and that he kicked out the initial driver and led deputies in a chase which ended with the vehicle in a ditch.

Authorities say when deputies asked Plourde why he was attempting to flee, he told them “YOLO, You Only Live Once.”

Deputies also arrested 44-year-old William Charles Whitacre and 24-year-old Anastasia Marie Snyder.

Investigation begins with traffic violation

The whole thing began early Wednesday morning when a deputy was patrolling the area of North Highway 52 and saw an SUV failing to use a turn signal which led the deputy to attempt a traffic stop.

A report states when the vehicle came to a stop the driver, identified as Whitacre, said he was being forced out of the vehicle by the passenger, identified as Plourde, who got into the driver seat and sped away from the traffic stop which led to a car chase.

During the chase, authorities say Plourde’s vehicle reached speeds of 120 mph, however deputies reported they were able to deploy stop sticks striking the SUV’s tires twice.

The SUV then drove into a ditch, at which time Plourde and Snyder fled from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Plourde was captured by a K-9 unit, and Snyder was taken into custody by deputies.

The incident report states that when deputies asked Plourde why he attempted to flee from them, he said, “YOLO, You Only Live Once.” Responding deputies reported Plourde also said he did not need a reason to run, that he has run from law enforcement 25 separate times, and this was the first time he was caught.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Gage Plourde with failure to stop for blue lights.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged Gage Plourde with failure to stop for blue lights.(BCSO)

Investigators report discrepancies in driver report

Investigators said that Whitacre initially told them he did not know Plourde or Snyder, and he was just giving them a ride. He said once the deputy’s blue lights activated for the initial traffic stop, Plourde told him not to stop and keep going, then forced him out of the vehicle.

The incident report states that Whitacre said he did not wish to prosecute Plourde or Snyder for carjacking, however deputies said during the investigation it was determine that Whitacre was not telling the truth and worked with Plourde on several construction jobs.

A search of the SUV yielded several bags of marijuana and a bag containing a white rock-like substance that field tested for cocaine base.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

K-9 officers from around South Carolina are getting recertified in Mount Pleasant. Here, a K-9...
Mount Pleasant Police hosting statewide K-9 officer recertification
The North Charleston Fire Department said the incident was in the area of University Boulevard...
Emergency crews clear accident on University Boulevard
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police host recertification for K-9 officers
With few resources available for homeless women, one Lowcountry group is dealing with the...
Transitional house for homeless women to shut down, underscoring need for resources