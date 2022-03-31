SC Railway orders non-profit’s protective gate to be taken down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry Orphan Relief in North Charleston has served 41,000 children in need since 2006.

They have put up a fence to protect their work after a recent theft, but now they may have to take it down.

Palmetto Railways owns a lot of the land surrounding their tracks. According to Lowcountry Orphan Relief, that includes 5 to 10 feet on the side St. John’s Street, right before the non-profit’s land begins.

The non-profit’s Marketing Director Caroline Johnson said, they knew this information, but built a locked gate on that property to protect their building. Now the railroad wants it taken down.

“We emailed the railway directly and we let them know our safety concerns. We didn’t hear anything back. We went ahead and built the fence,” said Johnson.

The North Charleston Police Department confirmed two reports on Jan. 26 at the non-profit’s address. One was a theft from non-profit property and one was suspicious activity.

“Our major concerns here are not only keeping our donations safe and secure for the children that we serve, but also for the volunteers that work here every day,” Johnson said.

Johnson admits the gate is on railway owned land.

It’s at the entrance to Truxtun Avenue, a road with “No Outlet” and “Local Traffic Only” signs. Johnson says the railroad did email Lowcountry Orphan Relief’s founder and current director, Lynn Young, after the gate went up, saying the fence needs to come down.

“We heard back in somewhat of a threatening letter just letting us know that if actions weren’t taken within a two-day period that the fence would be ripped out,” Johnson said.

She says Lowcountry Orphan Relief has provided the lock code information to the railway and said they can use it as they need. Alex Clark, a spokesperson for Palmetto Railway and the state Department of Commerce, provided a statement when we asked them about the situation.

“Palmetto Railways is and has been in communication with Lynn Young,” Clark said in an email.

“Our biggest plea is just to have them negotiate with us. We want to do what’s best for our volunteers, our facility and the property here. We want to protect even their property,” Johnson said.

Lowcountry Orphan Relief is hoping they can have a conversation with the railway before this Friday’s deadline to take down the gate. They say it cost about $3,500 of mostly donations to build, and two days is too short notice for them to get it taken down.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.