Sen. Graham to oppose Jackson SCOTUS nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham stated his opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

After a thorough review of Judge Jackson's record and information gained at the hearing from an evasive witness, I now know why Judge Jackson was the favorite of the Radical Left. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2022

I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2022

He explained in a tweet that his opposition to her comes from a review of her judicial philosophy and case history. He wrote “I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.”

