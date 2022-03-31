SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sen. Graham to oppose Jackson SCOTUS nomination

Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning South Carolina’s Senator Lindsey Graham stated his opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

He explained in a tweet that his opposition to her comes from a review of her judicial philosophy and case history. He wrote “I oppose and will vote against the nomination of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Viewers reached out to Live 5 News sharing concerns about what they thought might be a homeless...
Residents concerned about ‘homeless encampment’ underneath Ashley River bridge
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old
Charleston County dispatch shows police responded to the Circle K on Old Towne Road just after...
Police respond to West Ashley gas station
Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau from Summerville is charged with forgery and furnishing a false...
SC Dept. of Revenue agents arrest Summerville woman accused of furnishing false tax document
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a traffic stop led to the arrest of a 31-year-old...
Deputies: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, (R-S.C.) said Thursday he will vote against the nomination of Judge...
Graham to vote against Jackson nomination to the Supreme Court
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's,...
White House responds to Trump call for information on Biden’s son
Source: CBS News
VIDEO: White House responds to Trump call for information on Biden's son
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden Administration launches new COVID-19 website