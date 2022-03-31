SC Lottery
State health officials encourage 2nd COVID-19 booster for certain groups

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending a second...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending a second COVID-19 for certain groups to prevent severe cases for higher-risk groups.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is recommending a second COVID-19 for certain groups to prevent severe cases for higher-risk groups.

The recommendations are similar to those given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

State health officials are recommending a second booster for those moderately or severely immunocompromised aged 12 and up with the booster coming at least four months after the first one.

DHEC is also recommending those 18 and older who received two doses of the Janssen vaccine also get a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA booster four months after the second Janssen dose.

Health officials say those aged 50 and over who are not immunocompromised can choose to get a fourth dose, but say there may be some benefit to waiting for an increase in COVID-19 levels so ensure the booster doesn’t wane before a potential spike.

“These recommendations will help us continue to protect those people in our communities who are high risk,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director, said. “While we are very pleased by the drop in hospitalizations and deaths over the past several weeks, history has taught us that a spike in cases can occur at any time by the introduction of a new variant. A second booster for these groups, along with other preventative measures, will go a long way in preventing severe cases if that occurs.”

DHEC recommends anyone with questions about a second booster contact their primary healthcare provider.

