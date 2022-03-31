White House responds to Trump call for information on Biden’s son

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - The White House is firing back after former President Donald Trump called on Vladimir Putin to release information on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

CBS News reported Trump made the call in an interview with the “Just the News” television show on Real America’s Voice during which he cited a 2020 report from Republicans on two Senate panels that investigated allegations of corruption against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

The response comes as new details are emerging on a federal investigation into Hunter Biden and his business dealings with a Chinese energy company.

Multiple sources told CBS News the federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business practices is broader than previously known.

The probe is exploring whether the younger Biden and his associates violated tax, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws.

Business records reviewed by CBS News and documents released by Republicans in Congress indicate multiple financial transactions involving Hunter Biden, his firm and a Chinese energy company called CEFC.

Republicans allege that the company is an arm of the Chinese government.

In 2017, the year after Joe Biden left the vice presidency, a $1 million retainer was signed with the Chinese energy company for Hunter Biden’s services as a lawyer.

His client, a CEFC official, Patrick Ho, was later convicted on international bribery and money laundering charges for unrelated work in Africa.

This week on the Senate floor, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) presented financial records that he said showed six-figure payments from CEFC to Hunter Biden’s firm.

“Hunter Biden and James Biden served as the perfect vehicle by which the communist Chinese government could gain inroads here in the United States,” Grassley said.

Allegations about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings reached a fever pitch during the 2020 campaign.

“Hunter was being paid for access to his vice president father,” Trump said in October.

Earlier this month, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki was asked about the current investigation.

“I pointed the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden’s representatives,” she said on March 17. “I’m a spokesperson for the United States, he doesn’t work for the United States.”

An attorney for Hunter Biden did not respond to a request for comment from CBS News. Last year, Hunter Biden told correspondent Anthony Mason the president did not financially benefit, directly or indirectly.

The White House declined to comment on the record and directed reporters to earlier statements that President Biden has never considered being in business with his family or any business overseas.

