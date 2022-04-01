SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We uncovered evidence a security officer at a local school was also involved in helping the shooters.”(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests after investigating a March 22nd drive-by shooting at a home.

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We uncovered evidence a security officer at a local school was also involved in helping the shooters.”

Isaiah Tucker, 17, and Mark Harper, Jr., 17, are charged with three counts of attempted murder.

As Harper Jr. was being taken into custody, his mother, Kimberly Thompson, 37, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a quantity was found at their home, deputies say.

Meanwhile, Tucker’s mother, Deborah Tucker, 44, a school security guard, is charged with obstructing justice.

Deputies say a warrant indicated that Deborah used a law enforcement radio to inform the shooters they were being sought by listening to law enforcement radio traffic.

Pictured left to right: Kimberly Thompson, Mark Harper, Jr., Deborah Tucker
Pictured left to right: Kimberly Thompson, Mark Harper, Jr., Deborah Tucker(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
One killed in early morning crash on I-26
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old

Latest News

FEMA began re-evaluating properties and their specific flood risks in Oct. 2021, and now, new...
South Carolina property owners will see flood insurance rates change
Crews are on the scene working the crash.
FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina property owners will see flood insurance rates change
A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted on Thursday while breaking up a fight...
Liberty Hill teacher punched in the face by student
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Credit One Tennis Tournament