4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has made arrests after investigating a March 22nd drive-by shooting at a home.

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We uncovered evidence a security officer at a local school was also involved in helping the shooters.”

Isaiah Tucker, 17, and Mark Harper, Jr., 17, are charged with three counts of attempted murder.

As Harper Jr. was being taken into custody, his mother, Kimberly Thompson, 37, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a quantity was found at their home, deputies say.

Meanwhile, Tucker’s mother, Deborah Tucker, 44, a school security guard, is charged with obstructing justice.

Deputies say a warrant indicated that Deborah used a law enforcement radio to inform the shooters they were being sought by listening to law enforcement radio traffic.

Pictured left to right: Kimberly Thompson, Mark Harper, Jr., Deborah Tucker (Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.