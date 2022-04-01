Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With less than 12 hours away from the 45th Cooper Bridge Run and nearly 25,000 people coming out for the race, bars and restaurants in the area are getting ready to accommodate the race crowds.

Owners at the Bay Street Biergarten say preparations for them started months ago.

They plan for their patio to be filled with dozens of people, not only from across the Lowcountry but from out of state and from across the world.

It’s why the staff at the Beer Garden say they’re prepped and ready to welcome in the crowds.

The general manager, John Stanton, said 2022 marks the eighth or ninth year the Beer Garden has taken on crowds surrounding the bridge run, so preparing for it has gotten easier year by year.

One thing Stanton said he’s grateful for is being fully staffed.

“We’ve definitely been fortunate enough to be fully staffed for a little bit,” Stanton said. “Our turnover rate has been low, and we’re really happy about that. So, we’re feeling really confident and have been through this before with us. Some are new, but we’re ready for sure.”

He said the Bridge Run is the Beer Garden’s second busiest day of the year, so having all hands on deck and making sure they’re fully stocked is important for a successful, busy day.

Friday afternoon, workers could be seen clearing out the parking lot and making room for vendors and customers coming out after the Bridge Run.

Starting Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Beer Garden, there’s going to be live music and food for their Bridge Run Bash.

