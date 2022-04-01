Boating and drone restrictions scheduled for Bridge Run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says boats and people will not be allowed to pass under the Ravenel Bridge during the Cooper River Bridge Run.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard will have security zones set up in the area.

In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction for drones.

The restriction goes from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes up 2.5 miles from the Yorktown.

