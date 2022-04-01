Charleston Council brings in planner before committing to any plans for Morrison Drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Housing Committee and a few council members want to see land on the Charleston peninsula used for affordable housing. Others say the land has more potential.

However, on Thursday night, City Council leaders voted to bring in an urban planner before committing to anything regarding land on Morrison Drive.

“It’s our job to make sure we make smart financial decisions,” Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt said. “So we need to understand the value of the property and the value of what we may be either getting or giving up for that. And so I support this because I do think it brings in an expert that can give us some insight into really what that can generate for us.”

In September, the Housing Committee recommended council should mark 995 Morrison Drive for “attainable and workforce housing,” with some commercial space on the ground level. In addition, the land has a few old buildings on the property that are not being used.

During Thursday night’s discussion, Councilman Henry Darby made it clear that he’s more interested in helping people in need of housing than the value of the land.

“So I don’t think we need to put the value of the land, whether it’s millions and millions or not, over the needs of the people. I think we need to look at something substantive,” Darby said.

From the council members’ understanding, the land is worth about $30 million.

Councilman Dickie Schweers said that while he thinks addressing affordable housing is important, 995 Morrison Drive isn’t the place for it.

“At 2/3 affordable housing, I just think that’s too dense. I think it needs to be spread across urban areas a lot more densely than that. The property we’re talking about has extraordinary value. We have a responsible to recognize that value,” Schweers said.

After a discussion where each member asked question and shared opinions, the council agreed to move forward with bringing in an urban planner, and they all want the expert assessment done as soon as possible.

