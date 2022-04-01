Coroner identifies victim of fatal I-26 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 33-year-old Ladson man who was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 Thursday morning.

Christopher Holloway died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle collision around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the motorcycle Holloway was driving struck the rear of a vehicle that was disabled in the roadway.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of the interstate for several hours Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

