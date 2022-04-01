Drier, sunnier weather arriving in time for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through early this morning bringing an end to the rain and helping to bring lower humidity and sunshine our way for the weekend. The breeze has diminished a bit and turned to the west behind the front but will still gust to 20 to 25 mph today. We expect a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Temperatures will cool down quickly this evening and we’ll start out around 50° Saturday morning for the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run. Gorgeous weather is expected through the weekend for the Flowertown Festival in Summerville. We’ll start out sunny on Saturday but clouds may increase late in the day. A very weak disturbance may bring one or two sprinkles Saturday night but the dry, sunny weather is expected for Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. The next chance of rain will head our way Tuesday of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 80.

