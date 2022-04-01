FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says Highway 17 and Dan Road are blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.
Crews say they are on the scene working the crash.
The district says minor injuries occurred.
They first tweeted about the incident at 5:18 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Crews on scene Hwy 17 and Dan Road two vehicle crash minor injuries, roadway blocked pic.twitter.com/LNpSy3oQD6— AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) April 1, 2022
