FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says Highway 17 and Dan Road are blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.

Crews say they are on the scene working the crash.

The district says minor injuries occurred.

They first tweeted about the incident at 5:18 p.m.

