SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked

Crews are on the scene working the crash.
Crews are on the scene working the crash.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says Highway 17 and Dan Road are blocked after a crash involving two vehicles.

Crews say they are on the scene working the crash.

The district says minor injuries occurred.

They first tweeted about the incident at 5:18 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
One killed in early morning crash on I-26
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old

Latest News

FEMA began re-evaluating properties and their specific flood risks in Oct. 2021, and now, new...
South Carolina property owners will see flood insurance rates change
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina property owners will see flood insurance rates change
A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted on Thursday while breaking up a fight...
Liberty Hill teacher punched in the face by student
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Credit One Tennis Tournament