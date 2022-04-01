SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

First Alert: Traffic backed up on I-26 near Nexton Pkwy.

It happened at the 197-mile marker westbound; troopers were called in around 5:40 p.m.
It happened at the 197-mile marker westbound; troopers were called in around 5:40 p.m.(SCDOT)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting a crash with injuries that’s slowing down traffic on I-26 near the Nexton Parkway.

It happened at the 197-mile marker westbound; troopers were called in around 5:40 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras are showing slowdowns in the area as of 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
One killed in early morning crash on I-26
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old

Latest News

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District first tweeted about the incident at 5:18 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked
Bars and restaurants in the area are getting ready for the crowds.
Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds
The Medical University of South Carolina has been named a top performer when it comes to caring...
Organization: MUSC named ‘top performer’ in providing LGBTQ+ care
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organization: MUSC named ‘top performer’ in providing LGBTQ+ care