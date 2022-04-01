First Alert: Traffic backed up on I-26 near Nexton Pkwy.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting a crash with injuries that’s slowing down traffic on I-26 near the Nexton Parkway.

It happened at the 197-mile marker westbound; troopers were called in around 5:40 p.m.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras are showing slowdowns in the area as of 7:15 p.m.

