Goose Creek man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The state attorney general’s office says a 55-year-old Goose Creek man is facing charges in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Frank Michael Jones, Sr. was arrested on March 18 by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department. Investigators with the attorney general’s office and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Jones was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and could face up to 10 years imprisonment for each count, according to the attorney general’s office.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report that led them to Jones and that Jones possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The case is being prosecuted by Wilson’s office.

