Liberty Hill teacher punched in the face by student

A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted on Thursday while breaking up a fight between students.(Live 5)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A female student at Liberty Hill Academy is facing two 3rd degree assault charges after punching a staff member in the face.

The North Charleston Police Department report says that on Thursday, the student punched a male staff member with a closed fist, forcing him to the ground, and then continued the assault by kicking him in the ribs.

A statement from the Charleston County School District reads:

“A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted by a student while breaking up a fight at Liberty Hill Academy yesterday. Law enforcement is involved, and we are following the district policies to address the situation.”

Liberty Hill is an alternative school for students with behavioral issues. The district says staff members are specifically trained for potentially violent students.

The incident began with two students attempting to gain access to the school without properly checking in during a transitional time between classes, according to the report.

The two students had issues with another pair of students and spotted one of them during the transitional period and attempted to make contact, the report says.

School employees reportedly then stepped in to restrain them.

The name of the student being charged is not being released due to her status as a minor.

The police report says the injured staff member had a visible bruise over his left. The district says he was back at work on Friday.

This is not the first time a teacher has been assaulted at Liberty Hill. On March 15, North Charleston Police were called out to intervene in a conflict between two students.

“I observed a juvenile suspect attempting to gain access to a classroom threatening to assault another female student,” the report reads. “The juvenile suspect was very emotional, stating she would kill the other student.”

Another student was located inside the school fighting with staff members according to the report. Both students were restrained and sent home.

In recent years, staff members have filed lawsuits against the district for an unsafe workplace.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

