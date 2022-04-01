Organization: MUSC named ‘top performer’ in providing LGBTQ+ care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina has been named a top performer when it comes to caring for the Lowcountry’s LGBTQ+ community.

MUSC was one of three hospitals in the state to participate in a nationwide survey done by the Human Rights Campaign.

Earlier this week, the organization released its annual Healthcare Equality Index, which included over 2,000 healthcare facilities nationwide.

They say the purpose of the survey is “to ensure LGBTQ+ people are protected and affirmed by their healthcare providers and feel safe seeking services.”

The survey looks at four pillars -- Foundational Policies and Training; LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support; Employee Benefits and Policies; and Patient and Community Engagement.

MUSC was among over 250 facilities in the survey that received the top designation.

Chase Glenn, the hospital’s director of LGBTQ+ Health Services and Enterprise Resources, said the survey helps put the community at ease.

“Not all providers have the cultural competency to understand the community,” Glenn said. “So, when members of the community are looking for where they should go to receive care, where they can go, they’re looking to tools like the Healthcare Equality Index to know that these are providers that I can trust. I know they’re going to understand my needs.”

Other hospitals in the Lowcountry were listed as non-applicable in the survey.

Roper St. Francis said their Ryan White Wellness Center in West Ashley is not eligible for it because they don’t have over 100 employees working there.

