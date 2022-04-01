SC Lottery
SCDNR warns of illegal dumping after bald eagle fatally struck by vehicle

State wildlife agents are reminding the public of the consequences of illegal dumping on roadways.(Source: SCDNR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – State wildlife agents are reminding the public of the consequences of illegal dumping on roadways.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, someone in Sumter County dumped a cooler with fish parts, along with plastic bottles and worm cups on the side of the road.

SCDNR said a bald eagle was attracted to the fish parts and swooped in for a quick meal.

The eagle was spooked by a passing vehicle and was fatally struck.

SCDNR took to Facebook Thursday night to share a photo of the fallen eagle to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

