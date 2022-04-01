SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham ‘open to’ medicinal marijuana as cannabis bill heads to senate

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham touched down in the Lowcountry Friday after making some big headlines Thursday.

The senator said he will not support President Biden’s supreme court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. On Friday, however, he says he could be supportive of something else.

Graham’s ‘no’ to the confirmation comes as he’s potentially saying ‘yes’ to medicinal marijuana. It’s a big day for supporters of the cannabis decriminalization bill as it passes in the house and now heads off to Graham and the rest of the senate.

“Medical marijuana, I’ve heard from many people in our state, seems to have some value,” Graham said. “If you can show me, and I think there’s evidence that it is helpful, then the medical marijuana idea I’d be open to.”

The cannabis bill that passed in the house Friday looks to federally decriminalize marijuana, something Graham says he’s ultimately not supportive of, especially amid a raging opioid crisis.

“One thing we’ve got to realize, opioids help with pain, but they create a lot of addiction,” Graham said. “There’s no easy answer here, but in terms of legalizing marijuana, no. I think it brings a lot of problems with it. In terms of allowing marijuana in controlled environments in the hands of doctors, that could be something I could support.”

As the bill passed in the house on Friday, it’s now on its way to the Senate where it will likely face an uphill battle, as a similar bill failed in the Senate before making it to a final vote.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
One killed in early morning crash on I-26
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old

Latest News

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District first tweeted about the incident at 5:18 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Bars and restaurants in the area are getting ready for the crowds.
Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds
The Medical University of South Carolina has been named a top performer when it comes to caring...
Organization: MUSC named ‘top performer’ in providing LGBTQ+ care
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds