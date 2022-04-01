Summerville Flowertown Festival is back to normal after the pandemic

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The 49th annual Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival starts Friday.

The YMCA is expecting a full crowd. This is the first time in two years that they are hosting the event in the spring among the flowers.

Every inch of Azalea Park and Main Street is covered with over 200 vendors with arts and crafts, food, a kids jubilee fest, and many businesses and organizations.

Marketing Director for the Summerville Family YMCA Erika Stubbs said vendors come from all over the country.

This festival is the YMCA’s premiere fundraiser each year and they typically raise $250,000. Stubbs says the festival directly benefits the community by upwards of $49 million.

The money raised goes toward issues like helping YMCA members and kids get into the programs they need and providing necessities for the community.

“We never want to turn anyone away due to an inability to pay and that could be for a swim lesson, gymnastics, childcare over the summer and spring break or it could be for a basic gym membership,” Stubbs said.

There are a few recommended ways to navigate through the festival. The Flowertown festival app for apple and android, the Flowertown Festival Facebook page, and the Flowertown Festival website.

Festival dates and hours are April 1: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., April 2: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and April 3: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 105 W 5th St. in Summerville.

