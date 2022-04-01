USC’s Staley wary equity strides for women’s tourney will continue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley is not certain there will ever be true equity among the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament.

Staley has led top-seeded South Carolina into its second straight Final Four, where the Gamecocks will face Louisville on Friday night for a spot in the championship game. Staley has enjoyed the tournament experience so far, including the team’s two days in Minneapolis.

She sees change from a year ago when inequities were discovered between what the men and women received at their tournament. Staley wonders if even the advances made so far will last going forward.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.