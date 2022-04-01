SC Lottery
USC’s Staley wary equity strides for women’s tourney will continue

"I sit back and I think it really is a huge advantage when you're able to host," said Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley. "It doesn't mean -- you have to show up and play the games, but it creates a huge advantage."(WIS News 10, Joe Gorchow)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley is not certain there will ever be true equity among the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament.

Staley has led top-seeded South Carolina into its second straight Final Four, where the Gamecocks will face Louisville on Friday night for a spot in the championship game. Staley has enjoyed the tournament experience so far, including the team’s two days in Minneapolis.

She sees change from a year ago when inequities were discovered between what the men and women received at their tournament. Staley wonders if even the advances made so far will last going forward.

