SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.

Smith in a statement released Friday afternoon said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

Film academy president David Rubin said Smith’s resignation was accepted. “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18.”

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” his statement said. “I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

Oscars producer Will Packer said Chris Rock didn't want police to get involved after Will Smith slapped him Sunday. (Source: CNN/AP/GETTY IMAGES/ABC NEWS)

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason,” Smith concluded in the statement.

The resignation came two days after the academy’s leadership board met to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct.

On Sunday, Smith strode from his front-row Dolby Theatre seat on to the stage and smacked Rock, who had made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Moments later, he went on to win the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

Rock, who was about to present Oscar for best documentary, declined to file charges when asked by police. He has only briefly addressed the attack publicly, saying at one comedy concert in Boston this week that he was still “kind of processing what happened.”

Smith shocked the theater crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage after Rock joked: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Pinkett Smith, who suffers from the hair loss condition alopecia, had a closely shaved head similar to that of Demi Moore in the original movie.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
One killed in early morning crash on I-26
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old

Latest News

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District first tweeted about the incident at 5:18 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant blocked
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
Bars and restaurants in the area are getting ready for the crowds.
Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds
The Medical University of South Carolina has been named a top performer when it comes to caring...
Organization: MUSC named ‘top performer’ in providing LGBTQ+ care
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds