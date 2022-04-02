Cooper River Bridge Run set to begin at 8 a.m.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Some 20,000 runners and walkers are preparing Saturday morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run, one of the best-known 10K races in the world.

The starting point is on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant and the course takes runners across the Arthur Ravenel Bridge into downtown Charleston and to the finish line on Meeting Street.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman’s forecast called for sunshine and temperatures warming into the 60s by the end of the race.

A pleasant morning for the Cooper River Bridge Run! We start out in the 50s with a clear sky. Temperatures warm into the 60s by the end of the race with plenty of sunshine. pic.twitter.com/DKgkk89knB — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) April 2, 2022

Festivities at the starting line begin at 7 a.m.

A wheelchair race begins at 7:25 a.m. Bridge Run officials say a total of 12 people are set to compete in the wheelchair race.

Runners will be called to the starting line at 7:50 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m.

READ MORE: Road closures, drone and boat restrictions ahead of Cooper River Bridge Run

Road closures began Friday night ahead of Saturday’s start time. Another wave of road closures began at 4 a.m. in downtown Charleston, with much of the racecourse set to be closed to traffic by 4:30 a.m.

The Ravenel Bridge’s Wonderway Lane, the pedestrian lane, closes at 6 a.m. and the bridge itself shuts down completely at 7 a.m.

Roadways are set to begin reopening in Mount Pleasant at around 10 a.m. and the Ravenel Bridge is set to reopen at around 11 a.m. or as soon as Bridge Run participants clear the bridge.

Downtown Charleston roads will open as runners clear that area of the course.

Edward Cheserek, shown here holding up the trophy for his victory in the men's NCAA Cross Country National Championships, on Nov. 21, 2015, in Louisville, Ky, was the first Male Elite runner to complete the 44th Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

A 27-year-old Kenyan man was the first to finish the 44th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run, which was held back in September. Edward Cheserek completed the race with a time of 28:25, a pace of 4:34 per mile. Cheserek is a 17-time NCAA champion at the University of Oregon.

The 2021 event was the first in-person Bridge Run held since April 6, 2019. The event planned for 2020 was changed to a virtual run because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.