Cougars split Saturday doubleheader with Hofstra
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Daniel Brooks and William Privette combined for a six-hit 4-0 shutout in game one before Hofstra rallied for a 7-6 walk-off victory in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday to edge College of Charleston, 2-1, in a back-and-forth weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score (Game One): College of Charleston 4, Hofstra 0
Final Score (Game Two): Hofstra 7, College of Charleston 6
Location: Hempstead, N.Y. (University Field)
Records: Charleston (16-12, 4-2 CAA), Hofstra (12-10, 4-2 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)
- The game remained scoreless until the sixth when Donald Hansis launched his second homer of the weekend – a solo shot – to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
- Sam Cochrane would double the advantage to 2-0 in the seventh beating out a double play ball allowing Joseph Mershon to score from third.
- Charleston tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to equal the final margin of 4-0.
- Brooks and Privette combined for nine strikeouts and held the Pride hitless in 11 opportunities with runners in scoring position.
HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)
- The Cougars struck first in game two taking a 1-0 advantage in the fifth when Mershon tripled to right and scored on a throwing error.
- A sac fly by JT Marr and an RBI single from Luke Wood in the sixth would stretch the lead to 3-0.
- Hofstra countered in the home half, plating four runs to take a 4-3 lead on a two-run homer off the bat of Nick Marrero.
- The Cougars answered right back in the seventh, reclaiming the advantage on a two-out, three-run bomb by Trotter Harlan that put CofC ahead 6-4.
- Hofstra would respond in the bottom of the frame with a two-out, two-run double from Anthony D’Onofrio that tied the score at 6-6.
- Steve Harrington delivered the clutch hit in the ninth with a walk-off homer to give Hofstra the 7-6 victory.
KEY COUGARS
- Marr and Cochrane led the way for the Cougars with three hits each in the twin-bill. Cochrane drove in a pair with a double in each game.
- Hansis homered his second straight game and for the fifth time this season with a solo shot in game one.
- Harlan launched his fourth home run of the campaign in game two.
- Brooks delivered one of his best outings as a Cougar scattering five hits and striking out six in six scoreless to earn his second collegiate win in game one.
- Privette fanned three in three shutout frames to collect his fifth save of the season in the opener.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Charleston’s victory in game one marks the Cougars’ first win at Hofstra since the 2014 season.
- The two teams combined for a 0-for-17 clip (six for Charleston, 11 for Hofstra) with runners in scoring position in game one.
- Game two starter Connor Campbell stymied the Pride through the first five innings holding Hofstra to four hits while striking out four.
- Harlan, Marr and Mershon each accounted for two hits in the nightcap.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will return home to host Presbyterian in midweek action on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.
