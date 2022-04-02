Cougars split Saturday doubleheader with Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. - Daniel Brooks and William Privette combined for a six-hit 4-0 shutout in game one before Hofstra rallied for a 7-6 walk-off victory in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday to edge College of Charleston, 2-1, in a back-and-forth weekend series in Colonial Athletic Association play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score (Game One): College of Charleston 4, Hofstra 0

Final Score (Game Two): Hofstra 7, College of Charleston 6

Location: Hempstead, N.Y. (University Field)

Records: Charleston (16-12, 4-2 CAA), Hofstra (12-10, 4-2 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game One)

Brooks and Privette combined for nine strikeouts and held the Pride hitless in 11 opportunities with runners in scoring position.

Charleston tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the ninth to equal the final margin of 4-0.

Sam Cochrane would double the advantage to 2-0 in the seventh beating out a double play ball allowing Joseph Mershon to score from third.

The game remained scoreless until the sixth when Donald Hansis launched his second homer of the weekend – a solo shot – to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game Two)

Steve Harrington delivered the clutch hit in the ninth with a walk-off homer to give Hofstra the 7-6 victory.

Hofstra would respond in the bottom of the frame with a two-out, two-run double from Anthony D’Onofrio that tied the score at 6-6.

The Cougars answered right back in the seventh, reclaiming the advantage on a two-out, three-run bomb by Trotter Harlan that put CofC ahead 6-4.

Hofstra countered in the home half, plating four runs to take a 4-3 lead on a two-run homer off the bat of Nick Marrero.

A sac fly by JT Marr and an RBI single from Luke Wood in the sixth would stretch the lead to 3-0.

The Cougars struck first in game two taking a 1-0 advantage in the fifth when Mershon tripled to right and scored on a throwing error.

KEY COUGARS

Marr and Cochrane led the way for the Cougars with three hits each in the twin-bill. Cochrane drove in a pair with a double in each game.

Hansis homered his second straight game and for the fifth time this season with a solo shot in game one.

Harlan launched his fourth home run of the campaign in game two.

Brooks delivered one of his best outings as a Cougar scattering five hits and striking out six in six scoreless to earn his second collegiate win in game one.