Creighton 11, The Citadel 2
OMAHA, Neb. – The Citadel had an early lead, but it was a late charge by Creighton that gave the Bluejays an 11-2 win in the series opener Friday evening inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Game Information
Score: Creighton 11, The Citadel 2
Records: The Citadel (17-8), Creighton (13-7)
Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Series: Creighton leads 1-0
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fifth inning as Dominick Poole hustled his way to third on a three-base throwing error. Crosby Jones followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.
· With two outs, back-to-back singles from Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole set up Cole Simpson’s RBI single to right center.
· The Bluejays took the lead in the seventh inning as they pushed across six runs in the inning. They tied the game with a RBI double from Sterling Hayes, before taking the lead on a single off the bat of Ben North.
· A walk would score the fourth run ahead of a Jack Grace two-run single through the right side. A wild pitch and another bases-loaded walk pushed across two more runs.
· The Bluejays added three more runs in the eighth on a groundout and a two-run triple from Jared Wegner.
Inside the Box Score
· Cameron Reeves (2-2) was the tough-luck loser. The right hander allowed three earned runs on five hits and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings.
· Conner Cummiskey was effective in his outing, retiring all three hitters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts, stranding a runner at third.
· Dylan Costa led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
· Tilo Skole added a pair of hits.
· Ryan McCarthy kept the game scoreless in the third inning by throwing out a runner at the plate trying to score from second on a base hit.
· Tommy Lamb (2-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three over the final 2.1 innings.
On Deck
The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.