OMAHA, Neb. – The Citadel had an early lead, but it was a late charge by Creighton that gave the Bluejays an 11-2 win in the series opener Friday evening inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Game Information

Score: Creighton 11, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (17-8), Creighton (13-7)

Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Series: Creighton leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fifth inning as Dominick Poole hustled his way to third on a three-base throwing error. Crosby Jones followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.

· With two outs, back-to-back singles from Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole set up Cole Simpson’s RBI single to right center.

· The Bluejays took the lead in the seventh inning as they pushed across six runs in the inning. They tied the game with a RBI double from Sterling Hayes, before taking the lead on a single off the bat of Ben North.

· A walk would score the fourth run ahead of a Jack Grace two-run single through the right side. A wild pitch and another bases-loaded walk pushed across two more runs.

· The Bluejays added three more runs in the eighth on a groundout and a two-run triple from Jared Wegner.

Inside the Box Score

· Cameron Reeves (2-2) was the tough-luck loser. The right hander allowed three earned runs on five hits and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

· Conner Cummiskey was effective in his outing, retiring all three hitters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts, stranding a runner at third.

· Dylan Costa led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

· Tilo Skole added a pair of hits.

· Ryan McCarthy kept the game scoreless in the third inning by throwing out a runner at the plate trying to score from second on a base hit.

· Tommy Lamb (2-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three over the final 2.1 innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

