SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Creighton 11, The Citadel 2

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. – The Citadel had an early lead, but it was a late charge by Creighton that gave the Bluejays an 11-2 win in the series opener Friday evening inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Game Information

Score: Creighton 11, The Citadel 2

Records: The Citadel (17-8), Creighton (13-7)

Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Series: Creighton leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fifth inning as Dominick Poole hustled his way to third on a three-base throwing error. Crosby Jones followed with a sacrifice fly to right field.

· With two outs, back-to-back singles from Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole set up Cole Simpson’s RBI single to right center.

· The Bluejays took the lead in the seventh inning as they pushed across six runs in the inning. They tied the game with a RBI double from Sterling Hayes, before taking the lead on a single off the bat of Ben North.

· A walk would score the fourth run ahead of a Jack Grace two-run single through the right side. A wild pitch and another bases-loaded walk pushed across two more runs.

· The Bluejays added three more runs in the eighth on a groundout and a two-run triple from Jared Wegner.

Inside the Box Score

· Cameron Reeves (2-2) was the tough-luck loser. The right hander allowed three earned runs on five hits and nine strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

· Conner Cummiskey was effective in his outing, retiring all three hitters he faced, including a pair of strikeouts, stranding a runner at third.

· Dylan Costa led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored.

· Tilo Skole added a pair of hits.

· Ryan McCarthy kept the game scoreless in the third inning by throwing out a runner at the plate trying to score from second on a base hit.

· Tommy Lamb (2-1) picked up the win in relief, allowing one hit and striking out three over the final 2.1 innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal I-26 crash
A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted on Thursday while breaking up a fight...
Liberty Hill teacher punched in the face by student

Latest News

Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers shut out Red Wolves in Friday night road tilt
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU takes series opener with NC A&T after strong third and fourth frames
Charleston Battery
Battery fall 2-1 to Las Vegas at Patriots Point
VIDEO: Stingrays beat Solar Bears 4-3 in OT
VIDEO: Stingrays beat Solar Bears 4-3 in OT