Creighton 5, The Citadel 3

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. – The bottom three hitters in the lineup accounted for five hits and three RBIs, but it was not enough as The Citadel fell 5-3 to Creighton Saturday afternoon inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Game Information

Score: Creighton 5, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (17-9), Creighton (14-7)

Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Nebraska)

Series: Creighton leads 2-0

How it Happened

· The Bluejays got on the board in the first inning after Andrew Meggs started the inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Alan Roden.

· The Bulldogs answered back in the second inning as a walk and an infield single from Travis Lott set up Ben Hutchins to deliver a two-run double to left.

· Crosby Jones followed with a two-run single up the middle.

· CU pulled within a run on a Jared Wegner solo homer in the fourth, and then tied the game with Wegner’s second solo homer in the sixth.

· The Bluejays took the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run double off the bat of Jack Grace.

Inside the Box Score

· The bottom three hitters in the lineup combined to collect five hits and drive in all three runs.

· Crosby Jones finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

· Wesley Lane added two hits out of the nine hole.

· Ben Hutchins doubled and drove in a run in his first at-bat.

· Fisher Paulsen had a strong start, allowing three runs on six hits and three strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

· Devin Beckley (4-2) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and three strikeouts over 3.0 innings.

· Paul Bergstrom (2-1) retired all four hitters he faced to pick up the win.

· Tommy Steier (4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

On Deck

The teams close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

