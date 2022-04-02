CSU takes series opener with NC A&T after strong third and fourth frames

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball opened its Big South weekender with North Carolina A&T Friday evening with a 13-8 win at Nielsen Field.

It stands as the first time in the three conference sets that Charleston Southern has taken game one. North Carolina A&T (10-15) opened the scoring in the top of the first in a loud way.

Camden Jackson took an inside slider and turned on it for a three-run home run to give the Aggies its only lead of the affair.

Charleston Southern (11-17) answered back in its next set of at-bats with a solo shot. Ajay Sczepkowski took an inside fastball and turned on it for a bomb to provide the Bucs’ first offense. Sczepkowski’s solo shot was the second in as many contests that the outfielder left the yard as the first run of the game for the Buccaneers.

The third frame proved to be a tone-setter for the rest of the contest, as Charleston Southern found six runs in the inning.

Hayden Harris started the rally with a double to right center to score Connor Carter before Hogan McIntosh’s sacrifice fly returned the favor to Harris.

Tyrell Brewer and Sczepkowski each added RBI-doubles while Austen Izzio came across on a wild pitch and Sczepkowski scored on a Peyton Mills single up the middle.

Charleston Southern followed the third with a five-run fourth to put things out of reach early.

Ryan Waldschmidt was the first to score as Izzio’s single to left brought him around before Brewer was plated by a throwing error.

Mills had the last laugh in the frame, hitting a three-run blast to left to score Izzio and Sczepkowski.

The Aggies were able to make a little noise in the final two stanzas as the eighth saw T.J. Ash and Chet Sikes each collect RBI-singles before the ninth included Jackson’s second three-run home run on the night to make it a five-run game.

Jordan Bridges was able to record the final three outs to shut the door on the visitors.

Kaleb Hill (W, 3-2) gets the win for Charleston Southern after a spectacular performance on the hill. The southpaw worked through seven complete and recorded one out in the eighth, surrendering just two earned runs on four hits and nine punchies.

Daniel Padysak worked the remaining two outs of the eighth, giving up two hits while also collecting a strikeout.

Daniel Carter (L, 2-4) gets credited with the loss for North Carolina A&T after going just 2.1 innings and giving up six earned on seven hits and a free pass. Jeremiah Foster was charged with four runs in just a third of an inning in the fourth after one hit and two walks.

“I thought Kaleb was terrific tonight. He gave us 7+ innings allowing only 4 hits while striking out 9,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “Offensively, we were really good in innings 2-4. Carter, Ajay, Mills, and Basler all put together multiple hits with Ajay and Mills putting two over the fence at times when we needed them. Proud of the preparation Coach Izzio, Less, and Britt put in with their respective groups following Tuesday’s game at Georgia Tech to get us ready today. Our overall execution was much better.”

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern prepares for the second installment of the NC A&T series Saturday, April 2, as it features a 2:00 p.m. first pitch. Sunday, April 3 will serve as the finale and will begin at 1:00 p.m.

