SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hall, Sightler Lift Baseball to Series-Opening Win over Missouri

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Noah Hall pitched seven strong innings and Josiah Sightler homered twice as the University of South Carolina baseball team opened a three-game SEC series at Missouri with a 4-1 win on Friday night (April 1) at Taylor Stadium.

Hall allowed just three hits and a run with no walks and four strikeouts to pick up his first win as a Gamecock. The lone run was a Josh Day solo home run in the sixth. Hall did not allow a hit until the fourth inning in the win. Cade Austin came on to earn his second save of the season, pitching the final two frames and allowing just two hits with a strikeouts.

Sightler homered in the top of the third for the game’s first run, then hit a towering two-run home run in the fifth, making it 3-0. Kevin Madden’s RBI single in the eighth scored the game’s final run.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina wins the first game of a series for the first time since the George Washington series and the first time in SEC play in 2022.

Brandt Belk extended his hitting streak to 14 games after an eighth-inning single.

Carolina has had a multi-home run performance for the second straight conference game. Braylen Wimmer had two home runs in the Vanderbilt win last Saturday.

Hall now has a 3.86 ERA in conference play.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks and Tigers resume the three-game series on Saturday afternoon (April 2) at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) in Columbia, Mo. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal I-26 crash
A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted on Thursday while breaking up a fight...
Liberty Hill teacher punched in the face by student

Latest News

The Chants end their season with a 19-14 record.
Coastal Falls in The Basketball Classic Championship Game to Fresno State, 85-74
Clemson baseball
Tigers Down No. 22 NC State 14-3
The Citadel Baseball
Creighton 11, The Citadel 2
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers shut out Red Wolves in Friday night road tilt