SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hofstra Rallies Past Cougars, 8-6

By CofC Athletics
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. --- Hofstra University utilized a six-run third inning on Friday to erase an early 5-1 deficit and held off a ninth-inning rally by College of Charleston to edge the Cougars, 8-6, in game one of this weekend’s CAA series at University Field.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Hofstra 8, College of Charleston 6

Location: Hempstead, N.Y. (University Field)

Records: Charleston (15-11, 3-1 CAA), Hofstra (11-9, 3-1 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars struck first with solo homers by JT Marr and Luke Wood in the first and second, respectively, to take an early 2-0 lead.
  • With Charleston already holding a 3-1 advantage, Donald Hansis pushed the margin to 5-1 with a two-run shot in the third.
  • Hofstra answered with six runs on five hits in the home half to take a 7-5 lead.
  • An RBI single from Brian Morrell in the fourth then stretched the Pride advantage to 8-5.
  • Charleston launched a furious two-out rally in the ninth, cutting the margin to 8-6 with a Preston Hall RBI single.
  • The Cougars then loaded the bases to put the tying run at second before Hofstra’s bullpen shut the door.

KEY COUGARS

  • Tyler Sorrentino reached base three times via a single and two walks and scored once out of the leadoff spot.
  • Marr and Wood each finished 1-for-5 with a solo home run.
  • Hansis marked his fourth homer of the season with a two-run shot in the third.
  • Joseph Mershon went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
  • Reed Parris limited the Pride to one earned run on four hits and struck out four in five and two-thirds innings to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • The Cougars drop their first conference game of the season after opening the league slate with a sweep of Northeastern last weekend.
  • Cam Dean went 1-for-3 with a double to extend his reached base streak to a team-best 10 games.
  • Friday’s setback marks the Cougars’ third series-opening loss of the campaign.

NEXT UP

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday, the Cougars and Pride will wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A crash near the Meeting Street exit on I-26 has all lanes blocked as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday...
One killed in early morning crash on I-26
Responding deputies said Plourde was a passenger in an SUV which was stopped by deputies, and...
Report: Driver explains 120 mph chase by telling deputy ‘YOLO, You Only Live Once’
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and FBI agents arrested 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis on...
Report: Man out on bond for kidnapping sisters, arrested again for kidnapping 12-year-old

Latest News

Bars and restaurants in the area are getting ready for the crowds.
Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bars and restaurants prepare for Bridge Run crowds
VIDEO: Road Closures on the Bridge Run
VIDEO: Road Closures on the Bridge Run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Credit One Tennis Tournament