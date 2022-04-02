Hofstra Rallies Past Cougars, 8-6

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. --- Hofstra University utilized a six-run third inning on Friday to erase an early 5-1 deficit and held off a ninth-inning rally by College of Charleston to edge the Cougars, 8-6, in game one of this weekend’s CAA series at University Field.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Hofstra 8, College of Charleston 6

Location: Hempstead, N.Y. (University Field)

Records: Charleston (15-11, 3-1 CAA), Hofstra (11-9, 3-1 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first with solo homers by JT Marr and Luke Wood in the first and second, respectively, to take an early 2-0 lead.

With Charleston already holding a 3-1 advantage, Donald Hansis pushed the margin to 5-1 with a two-run shot in the third.

Hofstra answered with six runs on five hits in the home half to take a 7-5 lead.

An RBI single from Brian Morrell in the fourth then stretched the Pride advantage to 8-5.

Charleston launched a furious two-out rally in the ninth, cutting the margin to 8-6 with a Preston Hall RBI single.

The Cougars then loaded the bases to put the tying run at second before Hofstra’s bullpen shut the door.

KEY COUGARS

Tyler Sorrentino reached base three times via a single and two walks and scored once out of the leadoff spot.

Marr and Wood each finished 1-for-5 with a solo home run.

Hansis marked his fourth homer of the season with a two-run shot in the third.

Joseph Mershon went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Reed Parris limited the Pride to one earned run on four hits and struck out four in five and two-thirds innings to keep the Cougars within striking distance.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

The Cougars drop their first conference game of the season after opening the league slate with a sweep of Northeastern last weekend.

Cam Dean went 1-for-3 with a double to extend his reached base streak to a team-best 10 games.

Friday’s setback marks the Cougars’ third series-opening loss of the campaign.

NEXT UP

Due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday, the Cougars and Pride will wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m.

