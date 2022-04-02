Hofstra Rallies Past Cougars, 8-6
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. --- Hofstra University utilized a six-run third inning on Friday to erase an early 5-1 deficit and held off a ninth-inning rally by College of Charleston to edge the Cougars, 8-6, in game one of this weekend’s CAA series at University Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Hofstra 8, College of Charleston 6
Location: Hempstead, N.Y. (University Field)
Records: Charleston (15-11, 3-1 CAA), Hofstra (11-9, 3-1 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars struck first with solo homers by JT Marr and Luke Wood in the first and second, respectively, to take an early 2-0 lead.
- With Charleston already holding a 3-1 advantage, Donald Hansis pushed the margin to 5-1 with a two-run shot in the third.
- Hofstra answered with six runs on five hits in the home half to take a 7-5 lead.
- An RBI single from Brian Morrell in the fourth then stretched the Pride advantage to 8-5.
- Charleston launched a furious two-out rally in the ninth, cutting the margin to 8-6 with a Preston Hall RBI single.
- The Cougars then loaded the bases to put the tying run at second before Hofstra’s bullpen shut the door.
KEY COUGARS
- Tyler Sorrentino reached base three times via a single and two walks and scored once out of the leadoff spot.
- Marr and Wood each finished 1-for-5 with a solo home run.
- Hansis marked his fourth homer of the season with a two-run shot in the third.
- Joseph Mershon went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
- Reed Parris limited the Pride to one earned run on four hits and struck out four in five and two-thirds innings to keep the Cougars within striking distance.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- The Cougars drop their first conference game of the season after opening the league slate with a sweep of Northeastern last weekend.
- Cam Dean went 1-for-3 with a double to extend his reached base streak to a team-best 10 games.
- Friday’s setback marks the Cougars’ third series-opening loss of the campaign.
NEXT UP
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Sunday, the Cougars and Pride will wrap up the series with a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.