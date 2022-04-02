Iga Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. – World No.1 Iga Swiatek of Poland has withdrawn from the Credit One Charleston Open.

The 20-year-old won back-to-back-to-back titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, her title on Saturday in Miami marking the first time in WTA history that the same player had swept those three WTA 1000 titles to start a season.

“I’m very sorry to withdraw from Charleston but after a marathon of three tournaments where I played in the finals, I’ve got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest,” Swiatek said. “I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there but unfortunately, I need to wait to play this great tournament with big traditions. So hopefully, see you there in the future.”

“We’re disappointed that Iga Swiatek won’t be competing in this year’s tournament, but understand that she’s played a lot of tennis over the past four weeks,” said tournament director Bob Moran. “We congratulate her on her new World No. 1 ranking and for winning three back-to-back titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami. We will miss Iga this year, but look forward to welcoming her to Charleston in 2023.”

The player field still features four top 10 players, including wild card Aryna Sabalenka, as well as Paula Badosa, Karolina Pliskova and Ons Jabeur.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.