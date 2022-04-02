SC Lottery
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people

A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history.(Asheville Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina said a tip helped lead them to their biggest drug bust in Buncombe County’s history.

The Asheville Police Department reported it arrested Jonathan Maurice Logan, Jr., 33, on Thursday and seized 2.76 pounds of suspected fentanyl.

Authorities said that amount of fentanyl equates to more than 625,000 lethal doses of the highly potent drug.

𝐓𝐢𝐩 𝟒𝟏𝟏 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩𝐬 𝐀𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 Asheville, NC (April 1,...

Posted by Asheville Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

Officers also took nearly 400 grams of methamphetamine and almost $11,000 in Logan’s arrest.

“After receiving information about Logan’s involvement in drug sales in Asheville, including tips from the Tip411 app, our officers were able to use that information to make the arrest,” said Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack. “This is a significant drug arrest which removes a large amount of this deadly drug from our streets, much in thanks to the support we receive from the community sharing your tips.”

In addition to the drugs and cash seized, APD officers also recovered a brick press, vacuum sealer and blender.

The police department said one kilogram of fentanyl potentially could kill 500,000 people, according to the DEA, and Thursday’s drug bust produced 1.25 kilograms of the suspected drug.

Logan faces several charges in the arrest that include possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine and tracking in opium or heroin by possession.

The 33-year-old was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

