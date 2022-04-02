Summerville’s Flowertown Festival to raise over $200K in scholarships, bring in over $49M in revenue

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) – Summerville’s annual Flowertown Festival is projected to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for kids in the area and bring in tens of millions of dollars to the economy.

The event, now in its 49th year, is hosted by the Summerville Family YMCA.

The YMCA says the festival brings in an estimated $49 million to the Summerville area, which includes hotels and restaurants.

The Town of Summerville says they collect $20 per business license and another two percent from hospitality taxes on food sold at the event.

As part of the festival, the YMCA also raises over $200,000 in scholarships.

“It is a wonderful fundraiser where every dollar raised goes back into the hands of those that need it in the community, such as putting a child through swim lessons or a week at summer camp,” Summerville YMCA Marketing Director Erika Stubbs said. “Every dollar raised here is helping the Summerville community.”

There are over 200 arts and crafts vendors at the Flowertown Festival this year.

The festival will run until Sunday afternoon.

