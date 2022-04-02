SC Lottery
Sunny and pleasant this weekend ahead of a warmer week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A pleasantly cool start this morning for the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run with temperatures near 50 degrees. We warm into the 60s by the end of the race. We’ll start out sunny on Saturday but clouds increase late in the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A very weak disturbance may bring one or two sprinkles tonight but the dry, sunny weather will continue Sunday. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. The next chance of rain and storms will head our way Tuesday of next week as an area of low pressure crosses the area. Look for a warming trend with highs in the uppr 70s to low 80s for most of next week. A cold front will bring another chance for rain and storms later in the week.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. High 74, Low 53.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 59.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 79, low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Possible. High 83, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 81, Low 54.

