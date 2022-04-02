SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tigers Down No. 22 NC State 14-3

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Tigers scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break the game open and Mack Anglin tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in Clemson’s 14-3 win over No. 22 NC State at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 18-7 overall and 2-4 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 16-9 overall and 4-5 in ACC play.

Benjamin Blackwell and Caden Grice led Clemson’s 16-hit attack with three hits apiece, while Blackwell scored three runs and added two walks.

Clemson jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring single, a Tyler Corbitt RBI fielder’s choice and an error off the bat of Dylan Brewer. In the third inning, three straight two-out Tiger hits plated a run, then Clemson tagged on seven runs in the fourth inning. Blake Wright lined a run-scoring single and Grice ripped a two-run double. After Wright scored on a wild pitch, Chad Fairey laced a run-scoring single, Cooper Ingle lofted a sacrifice fly and Bryar Hawkins lined a run-scoring single to give Clemson an 11-0 lead.

The Tigers added three runs in the sixth inning on bases-loaded walks by Hawkins and Corbitt as well as Brewer’s sacrifice fly. Noah Soles put the Wolfpack on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the seventh inning.

Anglin (4-2) earned the win by allowing just three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. Wolfpack starter Matt Willadsen (1-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs on nine hits in 3.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network. Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal I-26 crash
A staff member at Liberty Hill Academy was assaulted on Thursday while breaking up a fight...
Liberty Hill teacher punched in the face by student

Latest News

The Chants end their season with a 19-14 record.
Coastal Falls in The Basketball Classic Championship Game to Fresno State, 85-74
Hall, Sightler Lift Baseball to Series-Opening Win over Missouri
The Citadel Baseball
Creighton 11, The Citadel 2
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers shut out Red Wolves in Friday night road tilt