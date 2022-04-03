SC Lottery
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County

The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County, emergency responders said.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division and Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured five people at what dispatchers described as a “chaotic scene.”

The victims range in age from 17 to 33 years old, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The shooting followed an altercation in the 1900 block of Logan Farm Road Friday at approximately 11:36 p.m., firefighters say.

Crews responded to an initial report of a single gunshot victim but while they were on the way to the scene, they learned a second person had been injured.

The victims range in age from 17 to 33 years old, Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Firefighters said some of the victims went to a house near the location and other victims ran south on Logan Farm Road to escape the scene.

Crews found four of the victims on the dark road approximately a quarter-mile from the shooting scene.

Firefighter-Paramedics treated a 17-year-old boy for a gunshot wound to the abdomen at a home near the incident location. Two 22-year-old men had multiple gunshot wounds and were airlifted. A 19-year-old man had two gunshot wounds and a 33-year-old woman who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds were also taken to the hospital.

Engine 19, Engine 26, Medic 1, Medic 7, Medic 18, Medic 19, Medic 26, Battalion 1, Car 112, Car 116 and Car 118 responded.

There was no word on whether authorities have any suspects or have made any arrests.

There was no update available as of Sunday morning on the victims’ conditions.

Anyone with information should contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

